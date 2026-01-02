Watch: El Paso deputies charge man, woman with drug manufacturing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivering drugs after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says their car was flagged for a registration violation. When deputies stopped the car, on of the suspects got out and tried to run away. The Sheriff's Office says he ended up swallowing a bag of unknown white powdery substance in an effort to hide evidence. The Sheriff's Office just released video of the incident.

Officials say that on the evening of December 31, 2025, deputies stopped the car that Gabriel Guzman, 34, was driving. They had found that the car had a registration violation. Officials say that as the deputies were talking to Guzman and his passenger, Ashley Garcia, 29, Guzman got out of the car and ran away. Deputies chased Guzman down, and that is when officials say he swallowed the bag.

Sheriff's Office officials say deputies then searched Guzman's car and found multiple bags containing suspected narcotics.

Guzman is charged with multiple counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and tampering with evidence. Garcia is facing multiple drug-related charges. They were both booked into jail without bond.

“Attempting to flee and destroy evidence only adds to the seriousness of the situation,” said El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “Our deputies acted quickly and professionally to take both individuals into custody and remove dangerous narcotics from our community."