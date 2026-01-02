Woman charged in hit-and-run in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Domonique Delgado, 33, and charged her with Duty on Striking an Unattended Vehicle.

Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office say that deputies were called out to a hit-and-run on Runway Avenue in Far East El Paso.

Using video surveillance, officials say that detectives were able to track down Delgado. Social media users also helped to identify her, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

A warrant was issued for Delgado's arrest today. She was arrested today and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.