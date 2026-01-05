Watch: Three men arrested after traffic stop in Horizon City

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies, Horizon City police officers, and Texas troopers arrested three men after a traffic stop in Horizon City. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office just released video of the incident.

The Sheriff's Office says that on the evening of January 2, 2026, deputies tried to stop a Lexus driven by Benjamin Gallardo, 33, on the 14800 block of Horizon Boulevard. Officials say that Gallardo refused to stop and kept driving until he reached the 700 block of Karl Drive. Deputies were then able to stop Gallardo's car.

Deputies had to use a taser to take Gallardo into custody. Officials charged him with evading arrest with a vehicle, and also booked him on an outstanding warrant for a theft. His passenger, Noah Ezekiel Vargas, 19, was also arrested after deputies found he was wanted for a drug charge. Officials say that during Gallardo's and Vargas' arrest, a homeowner, Juan Antonio Gallardo, 34, exited his nearby residence to interfere with the deputies. He was charged with interference with public duties. Officials have not explained if or how Benjamin Gallardo and Juan Antonio Gallardo are related.

Benjamin Gallardo was booked into jail on a $27,500 bond. Vargas was booked into jail on a $1,000 bond. Juan Antonio Gallardo was booked into jail on a $1,000 bond.