18-year-old charged with drug offense after he was stopped for jaywalking

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The evening of December 20, 2025, El Paso Police stopped Nicholas Ray Fuentes, 18, while he was allegedly jaywalking in Northeast El Paso.

Police officials say Gang Suppression Unit officers charged Fuentes with a drug offense after they found him in possession of a "smoking device containing narcotics."

In addition to the drug offense, Fuentes is also facing a resisting arrest charge. He was booked into jail on a combined $2,000 bond.