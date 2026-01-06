Skip to Content
‘Hazardous item’ in Northeast El Paso rendered safe

An El Paso trailhead off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
today at 5:26 PM
Update (5:26 PM): El Paso Police officials say that the hazardous item was rendered safe and that the scene is now opening up.

Update (4:56 PM): ABC-7 has a crew at the scene. Police are gathered near a trailhead on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police are investigating a possible hazardous item. (KVIA)

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department Bomb Squad is currently on the 12500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after getting reports of a possible hazardous item.

El Paso Police officials say that the call came in just after 1 p.m.

The Bomb Squad is on the scene right now.

We will update this article when more details become available.

Emma Hoggard

