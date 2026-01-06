Man charged with DWI had two kids in his car: Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tyrese Riley, 26, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years of Age.

Officials say Riley was involved in a crash on I-10 East at mile marker 39 the morning of January 4, 2026.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that two cars were involved int he collision. When deputies arrived, they found that two children, aged 3 and 6, were inside of Riley's car at the time of the crash.

Deputies say that Riley exhibited "clear signs of intoxication." A breath specimen revealed Riley allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12, which is above the legal limit of 0.08.

Deputies arrested Riley and also found he had nine outstanding traffic warrants. Officials say that deputies booked Riley into jail.

“Driving while intoxicated is dangerous on its own, but putting children in harm’s way makes this incident especially troubling,” said El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “We will continue to hold impaired drivers accountable and work to keep our roadways safe for everyone.”