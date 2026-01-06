Skip to Content
Truck crashes into house in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A truck crashed into a home Monday evening in the Northeast. That's according to El Paso Fire Department officials.

It happened at a house on Sun Valley Dr. and Sharp Dr. just after 6:30 p.m.

El Paso Fire says two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The family of one of the injured people says their grandmother was inside the house when the truck crashed through the wall. Her family says she was injured and taken to the hospital.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene. Standby for updates.

