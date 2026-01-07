Deputies arrest El Paso woman wanted for murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Constable deputies arrested Rachel Ramona Rivota, 27, on an active personal recognizance bond warrant for murder.

Rachel Ramona Rivota (Courtesy: El Paso County Constable Office of Hector

Bernal, Precinct Three)

Earlier today, deputies found Rivota on the 7000 block of Spruce Wood Court in Northeast El Paso. They took her into custody and charged her with the warrant. They then booked her into the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The warrant stems from a murder charge that was filed after the deadly shooting outside the Oyster Bar on Pellicano Drive on September 18, 2022. El Paso Police arrested Rivota and charged her with murder on September 22, 2022.

Surveillance video was released the day after the shooting. Watch the video here.