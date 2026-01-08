El Paso man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Steven Kelly Auston is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.

Court documents obtained by ABC-7 allege that Auston made an indecent proposal to a teenager.

The incident happened on December 13, 2025, outside of an El Paso grocery store.

The court documents state that during his interaction with the teenager, Auston asked the victim if he or she did drugs.

Courtesy: EPPD

Investigators allege that Auston then made his indecent proposal and offered the victim money.

Court documents state that the victim was then able to safely return to his or her family. A family member then alerted police.

Jail records show that Auston was booked into the Downtown Jail on a $50,000 on December 23, 2025. He remains in jail as of the publication of this story.