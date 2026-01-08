Man driving truck with missing tire arrested for DWI

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Sheriff's Office just released body camera footage of a DWI arrest made early Monday morning.

Deputies spotted a pickup truck being driven with a missing tire near the 600 block of Westway Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office says the truck was traveling on its rim and creating sparks on the road.

Officials say the drive, later identified as Jorge Aguirre, 51, refused to pull over when deputies turned on their lights and sirens.

Officials say that Aguirre failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and showed signs of intoxication. His breath specimens resulted in readings of 0.158 and 0.157.

Deputies booked Aguirre into the El Paso County Detention Facility on one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. He was booked on a combined $10,000 bond.

Watch the video released by the Sheriff's Office above.