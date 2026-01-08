One person arrested in connection with deadly Socorro shooting

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies have made an arrest in the fatal shooting that happened on Cyan Valley in Socorro on December 27, 2025.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office was not able to confirm names or additional details, because one suspect is still outstanding. The spokesperson says that releasing more information right now could compromise the ongoing investigation.

Jose Avila, 33, died in the shooting.

Update (December 29, 2025): The El Paso County Sheriff's Office just confirmed to ABC-7 that Jose Avila, 33, was the victim in the shooting that happened late Saturday on Cyan Valley in Socorro.

Update (1:00 PM): The El Paso County Sheriff has confirmed that one person has died. The other two remain in the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY (December 28, 2025): Three people were injured in a shooting late Saturday in Socorro, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call at approximately 10:04 p.m. on Dec. 27 regarding a shooting in the 10100 block of Cyan Valley, not far from the El Paso Community College Mission del Paso Campus.

Three people were sent to local hospitals for treatment. EPCSO did not share any details about their condition.

Sheriff's Deputies initially responded to assist the Socorro Police Department.

The investigation has since been taken over by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit.

The case remains an active investigation. We will share additional details as they becomes available.