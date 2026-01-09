Two accused of Christmas Day assault in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two El Pasoans are charged with assault after an altercation on Christmas Day 2025. El Paso Police just released information about the alleged assaults today.

Raquel Maria Cazares, 32, is charged with one counts of Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Joshua Aaron Theocharides, 32, is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon. That is according to El Paso Police Department officials.

In the early morning hours of Christmas Day, police say that Cazares and Theocharides arrived at a house on the 13000 block of Alfredo Apodaca in Far East El Paso.

Officials say that Cazares allegedly assaulted one of the victims, a 27-year-old woman. Police officials say that Theocharides then pulled out a handgun and allegedly pointed it at the victims, a 27-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old woman. Police say that Theocharides allegedly hit the women with the gun, then ran off.

Officers arrested Cazares and Theocharides and booked them into jail on January 3, 2026.