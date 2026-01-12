Person evacuates Las Cruces apartment due to fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A fire burned a two-story apartment building this morning.

Firefighters were called out to the 1900 block of South Telshor Boulevard to find smoke and fire coming out of the second floor apartment. This happened at 4:30 a.m.

Courtesy: LCFD

Crews had the fire under control within a few minutes, a spokesperson for the Las Cruces Fire Department said.

The person living inside of the apartment was able to get out of the apartment and was not injured. The spokesperson said that no injuries were reported as a result of this fire.