NMSU looking for four kids accused of breaking into, vandalizing buildings over winter break

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A cash reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the individuals suspected of burglarizing and vandalizing the NMSU campus over winter break.

Courtesy: New Mexico State University Police Department

The New Mexico State University Police Department is looking for four juveniles believed to be responsible for the alleged crimes, which happened on December 28, 2025.New Mexico State University Police Department

Courtesy: New Mexico State University Police Department

Police say that on that evening, the four kids unlawfully entered several NMSU buildings, including the Pan American Center, Fulton Center, Old Field House, and Hall of Legends. They entered through unsecured doors and vandalized the interiors, according to police. The four kids are also accused of damaging athletic equipment. They are accused of causing $3,000 in damages.

Courtesy: New Mexico State University Police Department

The alleged crimes were all caught on surveillance video and the kids left behind three necklaces, police officials say.

Courtesy: New Mexico State University Police Department

"NMSU Police are asking anyone who recognizes the individuals involved or has information related to these incidents to come forward," a spokesperson stated. "Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 Tips mobile app. If the information provided leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000."