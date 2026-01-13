Two charged with aggravated assault after shooting outside Northeast El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department's Gang Suppression Unit arrested two people after a shooting outside a Northeast El Paso bar on Saturday night.

Santiago Carrillo, 30, and Saul Angel Ramirez, 20, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The evening of Saturday, January 10, 2026, the Gang Suppression Unit was called out to reports of shots fired near El Guapo Bar, El Paso Police officials said.

"If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contacted the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 to remain anonymous," a spokesperson for the police department said.