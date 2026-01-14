Classes canceled at Alderete Middle, Canutillo Elementary due to ‘potential gas issue’

Update (10:50 AM): Classes have been canceled for the remained of the day at Alderete Middle and Canutillo Elementary Schools. The district spokesperson says classes were canceled due to a potential gas issue.

"Students may be picked up at their respective campuses at this time. Any student not picked up by 11:15 a.m. will be relocated to the new Alderete Middle School gym, which has been cleared as safe by the Texas Gas Company, where they will remain for the rest of the day," the spokesperson explained.

The Canutillo ISD maintenance crews did not find a gas leak, but Texas Gas crews are expected to take several hours to clear both campuses.

"Traditional bus routes will begin at 11:15 a.m. and should take no more than one hour to reach their regular stops. Any student not picked up by a parent or guardian at the bus stop will be returned to the new Alderete Middle School gym, where they may be picked up at any time until dismissal."

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson for Canutillo ISD says that out of an abundance of caution, students at Alderete Middle School and Canutillo Elementary School have been moved outdoors. The smell of gas was reported at the campuses. Texas Gas crews are now on scene investigating.

"CISD maintenance staff did not detect a gas leak; however, for safety reasons, gas officials have been requested to double-check the lines," the spokesperson posted to the district's Instagram account.

The spokesperson says that all students are safe and will return to class once the area is cleared by the gas company.