Classes canceled at Davenport Elementary due to water main break in Westway

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- A water main break in Westway has caused Canutillo ISD to cancel classes at Deanna Davenport Elementary School for the rest of the day Wednesday.

"Parents are being asked to pick up their children at this moment. Children not picked up by 10:15 A.M will be bused to nearby Childress Elementary School for the remainder of the day," a spokesperson for the district said.

This is a different water main break from the one that happened late Saturday night in Northeast El Paso that caused water service disruptions for thousands of people in the Northeast and Central.

Stay tuned for more updates.