Damian Elementary without power; parents can pick up students

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- A power outage is currently impacting Damian Elementary School. Right now the campus is without electricity or phone service.

"Parents who wish to pick up their children may do so at this time," a spokesperson for the district said. "Regular bus routes will operate as scheduled, beginning at 2:50 p.m. Students who remain on campus will be dismissed as usual at the end of the school day."

The ACE Program and after-school tutoring have both been canceled.

"Students are safe and will be kept comfortable for the remainder of the instructional day. Canutillo ISD is working with El Paso Electric to determine the impact on school operations for tomorrow. We will provide updates as soon as new information becomes available."