Shooting in Chaparral injures one man; no suspects identified

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A shooting happened on Diane Court in Chaparral, New Mexico this morning. A man was injured and rushed to a hospital in El Paso for medical treatment. The man had suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and hand.

A witness told investigators they saw a sedan and a motorcycle traveling west away from the area shortly after two shots were fired. The witness also reported that they heard someone yelling.

The victim's sister-in-law then told police that he was shot near Hermosa Drive and Diane Court. The investigators could not find any shell casings in that area, however.

"At this time, no suspects have been identified, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation," a spokesperson for the Otero County Sheriff’s Office said. "Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Otero County Sheriff’s Office Deputy M. Lopez or the Tularosa Basin Regional Dispatch Authority non-emergency line 575-437-2210."