Multiple people dead after crash on I-10 near Border Patrol checkpoint
Update (5:22 PM): TXDOT says that a detour has been set up at mile marker 99 to Sierra Blanca. The clearing time is now listed at one hour.
TRAFFIC ALERT!— TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) January 15, 2026
I-10 East @ MM 101, Collision, All Lanes Closed, Detour at MM99 to Sierra Blanca, Clearing Time Until Further Notice. pic.twitter.com/VuZDUE0d2B
Update (5:00 PM): Texas DPS officials say that this was a one-car rollover.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- BorderRAC officials say a crash happened on I-10 East at mile marker 101, near the Border Patrol checkpoint in Hudspeth County, west of Sierra Blanca.
Multiple people are also dead on scene, according to law enforcement officials. Multiple Air Evacuations are also in progress.
Officials say that Dell Valley EMS is enroute to Culberson Hospital. One patient is receiving CPR on the way to the hospital.
ABC-7 will update this article with more information when it becomes available.