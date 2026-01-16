Approximately 12,000 customers without power in West El Paso

Update (2:18 PM): El Paso Electric says that crews are working to investigate the cause of the power outage. They are also working to make repairs. Officials say the cause of the outage is currently unknown.

Update (2:!4 PM): The Outage Map now shows that approximately 12,000 customers in West El Paso are currently without power.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- About 10,000 customers are currently without power in West El Paso.

The El Paso Electric Power Outage Map shows that the customers are scattered around the Sunland Park and South Mesa Hills areas.

