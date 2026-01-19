Man killed in crash on I-10 at Eastlake identified

Update (11:44 PM): The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the crash involved multiple cars. Fernando Ario, Jr., 29, died at the hospital, according to officials.

Officials say that Aria was driving east on I-10 and failed to control the speed of the car, rear-ending a semi-truck.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes are closed on I-10 East at Eastlake. According to El Paso Police, a crash caused the closure after 2 a.m. Monday morning.

There is no clearing time at the moment.

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the El Paso Fire Department, but have not heard back. While at the scene, our crew saw Special Traffic Investigators.