Car being crushed at Socorro junkyard caught fire

Update (6:30 PM): Socorro Police officials say that the fire happened at EP Crushers of El Paso.

Officers arrived to find that employees of the junkyard had been crushing a car when it caught fire.

"While workers attempted to isolate and control the initial fire at the front of the property, a secondary fire ignited in the rear area where the vehicle crushing operations were taking place," El Paso Police officials said.

No injuries were reported.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) says that all lanes of Alameda are closed at Passmore due to a fire.

An alert on the TXDOT alert map classifies the incident as a car fire. This is happening in Socorro.

The fire was first reported at 4:47 p.m., according to TXDOT.

ABC-7 will update this story when new information becomes available.