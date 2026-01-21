Skip to Content
Crash on I-10 West at Osborn injures five people

today at 5:15 PM
Published 5:11 PM

Update (5:36 PM): First responders say that five people suffered minor injuries in this crash.

Update (5:14 PM): El Paso Fire Department officials say that several people were injured in the crash. Ambulances are now responding and are beginning to take people to the hospital.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash is blocking traffic on I-10 West near the Osborn Exit in West El Paso.

At least two lanes are blocked off and traffic is backed up in the area.

The crash happened at 5:04 p.m.

ABC-7 will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Emma Hoggard

