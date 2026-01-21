Death of man in police custody ruled a homicide, autopsy report says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained the autopsy report for Paul Dominguez, the man who died while in El Paso Police custody in December 2025.

The autopsy report states that Dominguez's body displayed signs of "positional asphyxia during law enforcement subdual and restrain." Methamphetamine toxicity and hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease were listed as contributing conditions. Blunt injuries to the head and torso and subcutaneous soft tissue hemorrhage were also listed on the autopsy report.

"The manner of death is homicide," the autopsy report states.

ORIGINAL STORY (January 14, 2026): ABC-7 has obtained the custodial death report for Paul Dominguez, the man who officials say died while in El Paso Police custody.

The custodial death report states that on December 28, 2025, police officers were called out to Viceno’s Bar, located at 4907 Crossroads Drive in West El Paso on reports of a person causing a disruption.

The report states that officers arrived to find Dominguez, 58, drunk in the bar's parking lot. Officers started to arrest Dominguez for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest Search or Transportation. They put Dominguez in handcuffs and put him in the back of a police car.

The report says that officers then called for an ambulance. While they waited for the ambulance, the report states that Dominguez became unresponsive. The officers took Dominguez out of the car and started CPR. When the emergency medical crew arrived, they took over doing CPR, according to the custodial death report.

Dominguez was rushed in the ambulance to an area hospital, where he died.

"The medical examiner investigator arrived to conduct their investigation," the report states. It adds that as of the report's filing on January 9, 2026, the results of the autopsy are still pending.