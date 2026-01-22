Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Las Cruces police officer spots smoke coming from house, wakes up resident

LCFD
By
Published 10:35 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Fire Department officials say that a Las Cruces Police officer spotted smoke coming from a house and called it in. The officer was also able to wake up the house's sleeping resident.

The fire happened early this morning on Evans Drive. The police officer spotted smoke coming from the house while driving in the area. The officer pulled over and knocked on the door. The officer was able to wake up the resident and ensure he got out of the house safely.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and were able to get the fire under control within ten minutes. No one was reported injured. The American Red Cross is now helping the resident.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, fire department officials say.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.