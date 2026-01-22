Las Cruces police officer spots smoke coming from house, wakes up resident

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Fire Department officials say that a Las Cruces Police officer spotted smoke coming from a house and called it in. The officer was also able to wake up the house's sleeping resident.

The fire happened early this morning on Evans Drive. The police officer spotted smoke coming from the house while driving in the area. The officer pulled over and knocked on the door. The officer was able to wake up the resident and ensure he got out of the house safely.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and were able to get the fire under control within ten minutes. No one was reported injured. The American Red Cross is now helping the resident.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, fire department officials say.