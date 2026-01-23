Shots fired near El Paso High, Lamar Elementary. Lockdown now lifted.

Update (3:12 PM): The lockdown at El Paso High School is now over. El Paso Police tell ABC-7 that shots were fired in the area just before 1:55 p.m. today. El Paso ISD provided an updated statement on the incident.

“El Paso High School briefly implemented a lockdown today due to an incident in the surrounding area. All students and staff remained safe at all times. Instruction continued, and classes are now operating as usual. The safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority. We appreciate the cooperation of our students and staff and thank our families for their continued trust and support.” EPISD

Update (2:48 PM): El Paso ISD says that El Paso High School is also under lockdown right now. El Paso ISD provided ABC-7 with the following statement about the lockdowns:

“El Paso High School is currently under a lockdown due to an incident in the surrounding area. All students and staff are safe, and the lockdown is being implemented as a precaution. Instruction is continuing within classrooms at this time. The safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority. We appreciate the cooperation of our students and staff and thank our families for their patience, trust, and support.” EPISd

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Lamar Elementary School is on lockdown right now due to a situation in the surrounding area. That is according to an El Paso Independent School District spokesperson.

The spokesperson says that the campus, located on Cliff Drive in Central El Paso, was put on lockdown due to the situation happening in the area surrounding the campus.

The spokesperson declined to provide additional information about the nature of the situation.

ABC-7 will update this story with more information once it becomes available.