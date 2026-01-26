Building in Las Cruces catches fire twice in 24 hours

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces building caught fire twice in less than 24 hours.
The building, located on the 3300 block of Bataan Memorial in Las Cruces, first caught fire around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. The fire crews put out the fire and found no one inside.
The building then caught fire a second time around 2:45 a.m. on Monday. The fire was sending heavy smoke throughout the building.
Crews were there until 9:30 a.m. to ensure that all hot spots were out. The crews also stayed to ensure that no one would trespass into the building again, according to Las Cruces Fire Department officials.