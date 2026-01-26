Building in Las Cruces catches fire twice in 24 hours

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces building caught fire twice in less than 24 hours.

Firefighters uses ladder to access room of abandoned home Sunday morning. (Courtesy: LCFD)

The building, located on the 3300 block of Bataan Memorial in Las Cruces, first caught fire around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. The fire crews put out the fire and found no one inside.

Las Cruces Police officer observes structure fire Sunday morning. (Courtesy: LCFD)

The building then caught fire a second time around 2:45 a.m. on Monday. The fire was sending heavy smoke throughout the building.

Firefighter stands at a distance from the abandoned home with smoke visible early Monday morning. (Courtesy: LCFD)

Crews were there until 9:30 a.m. to ensure that all hot spots were out. The crews also stayed to ensure that no one would trespass into the building again, according to Las Cruces Fire Department officials.

Firefighter climbs ladder to access a portion of the abandoned building early Monday morning. (Courtesy: LCFD)

No one was reported injured.