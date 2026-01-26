El Paso juvenile detention officer accused of bringing cocaine into jail

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso juvenile detention officer is accused of brining cocaine into the jail.

The Juvenile Probation Department detention officer is facing charges of bringing a prohibited item into a correctional facility.

Jacob Montes, 49, is accused of bringing a suspected white powdery substance into a secure area within the El Paso facility on January 22, 2026.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that security footage showed Montes allegedly drop a clear plastic bag containing the white substance on the floor.

Officials say that the substance in the bag later tested positive for cocaine.

Officials say that Montes was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.