Emergency personnel shut down lane of Gateway East at Hawkins

Published 4:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One lane of Gateway East at Hawkins is blocked and emergency personnel are present. The Texas Department of Transportation emergency alert system says that the lane is closed due to a situation involving Texas DPS.

The incident was first reported at 3:56 p.m. The clearing time is unclear.

Cameras in the area show multiple cars stopped on the side of the road. Traffic is backed up for some ways due to this incident.

ABC-7 will update this article with more information when it becomes available.

Emma Hoggard

