Las Cruces firefighters put out fire in second-floor bedroom

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters put out a small fire in the second-floor bedroom of a house on Ascencion Circle on Friday.

Just fore 4 p.m. Friday, crews were sent out to the house on reports that smoke was coming from inside.

Courtesy: LCFD

The firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. The fire did not spread through the house. No one was reported injured.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.