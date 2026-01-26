Man captured, charged with murder in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested Gabriel Ontiveros, 30, and charged him with the murder of Eduardo Contreras, 35.

The afternoon of January 25, 2026, Socorro Police officers found Contreras dead inside a home on the 10500 block of Monte Alto.

The Major Crimes Unit, along with Texas Rangers and the El Paso Police Department SWAT Team, took Ontiveros into custody on the 3100 block of North Piedras. The Crisis Management Team was also present and managed to secure Ontiveros' surrender without incident.

Officials then executed a search warrant at the building where Ontiveros had been concealing himself. They obtained evidence during the search and were then able to secure a murder warrant for Ontiveros' arrest. Ontiveros is being held in jail without bond.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide details on what led up to the murder.