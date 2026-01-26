Police find nothing after reports of armed person near Horizon High; secure mode lifted

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon City Police officials say they received reports of a possible armed person in the desert area near Horizon High School today. After investigating, however, police did not find any individual posing a threat to the school.

"At no time was Horizon High School in danger," the police department posted on social media.

After receiving the reports at 1:31 p.m., police officials advised the school to enter secure mode. While in secure mode, the officers conducted a thorough search and did not locate any individual posing a threat.

Police officials say the secure mode was implemented only as a precautionary measure. The school is now operating as normal.