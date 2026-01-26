Two 17-year-olds arrested for November murder in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two 17-year-olds are charged with the November 2025 murder of Jose Sanchez Garcia, 39.

Deputies found Sanchez suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso in the early morning hours of November 14. Sanchez died at an area hospital two days later. The shooting happened at a hour in Far East El Paso.

The Major Crimes Unit, along with Texas Rangers, found the two suspects, Giovanni Alberto Gutierrez, 17, and Gael Adrian Rodriguez, 17, through their investigation.

Gutierrez and Rodriguez were arrested and charged with murder. They were booked into jail without bond.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released details of what led up to the murder.