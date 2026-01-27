Inmate dies in El Paso County Detention Facility

Update (6:10 PM): ABC-7 filed an open records request with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

Today we obtained the records, which show that 27-year-old George Vargas died on January 25, 2026.

The custodial death report adds that the preliminary results indicate Vargas died from blood clots in both lungs.

Records show that Vargas was in jail for transporting or importing meth.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An in-custody death happened at the El Paso County Detention Facility, Sheriff Oscar Ugarte says.

The federal inmate died the evening of January 25, 2026, after being taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff says that federal regulations governing federal inmates housed in local detention facilities means his office cannot release additional identifying or medical information.

Read the Sheriff Ugarte's full statement below: