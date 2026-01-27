Inmate dies in El Paso County Detention Facility
Update (6:10 PM): ABC-7 filed an open records request with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Today we obtained the records, which show that 27-year-old George Vargas died on January 25, 2026.
The custodial death report adds that the preliminary results indicate Vargas died from blood clots in both lungs.
Records show that Vargas was in jail for transporting or importing meth.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An in-custody death happened at the El Paso County Detention Facility, Sheriff Oscar Ugarte says.
The federal inmate died the evening of January 25, 2026, after being taken to a local hospital.
The sheriff says that federal regulations governing federal inmates housed in local detention facilities means his office cannot release additional identifying or medical information.
Read the Sheriff Ugarte's full statement below:
“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an in-custody death involving a federal inmate who had been housed at the El Paso County Detention Facility.
The individual was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and later died on January 25, 2026, at approximately 9:08 p.m.
In accordance with federal regulations governing federal inmates housed in local detention facilities, no additional identifying or medical information will be released.
As required by state law, every in-custody death is reported to both the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) and the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The incident is independently investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Texas Rangers, and TCJS. The Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division also conducts a separate administrative investigation to determine whether any policies or procedures were violated. If investigations determine that employee actions contributed to a death or that policies were violated, appropriate accountability measures will be taken.
To date, TCJS has not found our office to be out of compliance, and we remain in full adherence with all state-mandated protocols. At the same time, our office is actively reviewing policies and practices, improving technology, and evaluating medical and mental health practices to identify opportunities to go above and beyond existing state-mandated standards. We understand that even one death in our jails is one too many.
The health, safety, and well-being of individuals in our custody remain a top priority. We are committed to transparency, accountability, and the continuous improvement of our practices.”
Sheriff Oscar Ugarte