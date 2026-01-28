Man charged with possessing a Molotov Cocktail after fire burned Las Cruces apartment

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ATF has arrested Richard Sepulveda, 47, and charged him after the fire that happened on the 1900 block of South Telshor Boulevard on January 12, 2026.

Sepulveda is charged with possession of an unregistered firearm (Molotov Cocktail).

Investigators say that the fire was intentionally set. No one was reported injured. The fire is estimated to have caused $5,000 in damages to the two-story apartment.