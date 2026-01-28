Third person charged in Las Cruces school zone shooting case

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A third person is now charged in connection with the September 2025 shooting in a Las Cruces school zone.

Court records state that on September 6, 2025, police officers were called out to Young Park on reports of gunfire. The officers recovered multiple spent shell casings. They then found John Orta and Steven Mendoza walking near Hermosa Heights Elementary School. They were both found carrying guns, according to court documents.

Handgun located on John Anthony Orta on September 6th, 2025 (Courtesy: U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico)

The pair were arrested and charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon. They are also facing federal charges for possession of a gun in a school zone.

AR-15 style pistol located on Steven Mendoza on September 6th, 2025 (Courtesy: U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico)

Investigators then found social media messages on Orta's and Mendoza's phones discussing the shooting. The messages led investigators to Luis Angel Ruiz, 22. Federal prosecutors say that Ruiz is the person who shot the gun and claimed ownership of the gun. Federal prosecutors say that social media posts also show Ruiz with the gun.

Instagram photo of Ruiz with what appears to be the same AR-15 style piston recovered from Mendoza on September 6, 2025

Las Cruces Police arrested Ruiz on September 24, 2025. He was arrested for DWI on that day. Inside his car, federal prosecutors say that officers found four guns belonging to Ruiz that he was trying to sell. Ruiz is now charged with discharging a firearm in a school zone and possession of a firearm with a removed, obliterated or altered serial number. He is in custody pending a detention hearing and faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.

On December 29, 2025, Orta pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm in a school zone. At sentencing he faces up to five years in prison.

Mendoza remains on conditions of release pending trial, which is not currently scheduled.