Up to $1,000 offered for man suspected of burglarizing Las Cruces business 3 times last year

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Dona Ana County is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of burglarizing The Power Center three times last year.

The business is located on North Telshor Boulevard. Officials say the most recent burglary happened on December 20, 2025. The man is suspected of taking almost $2,000 worth of merchandise.

The Las Cruces Police Department posted a video of one of the burglaries to social media.

"Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477," officials said. "Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, 'P3 TIPS.' The app is available through the App Store on most devices."