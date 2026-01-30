El Paso teen goes missing in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso teen went missing in Northeast El Paso. El Paso Police are now looking for her.

Police officials say that Zury Dahailey Talamantes, 14, was last seen near the intersection of McCombs Street and Sarah Anne Avenue at noon on January 29, 2026.

Talamantes is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, navy sweater, and blue jeans with a gray backpack.

El Paso Police put out this missing person poster for Talamantes:

El Paso Police say that Talamantes was reported as a runaway on Thursday. Police have since put out the missing person poster.

Call (915) 212-4040 if you see Talamantes.