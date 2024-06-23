ABC-7 Listens: How to get KVIA news in Southern NM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In light of the wildfires in Ruidoso, helping Southern New Mexico residents stay informed is more important than ever.

While ABC-7 posts constant updates on the KVIA News app, the KVIA website and our social media sites, one Alamogordo resident wanted to know how to get ABC-7 KVIA news on her television.

"I recently moved here from Las Cruces and cannot receive borderland news!" Sherry said in her email. "It seems we only get the Albuquerque news, which is ridiculous. I consider myself part of the borderland and would like KVIA news."

The head engineer at KVIA said Alamogordo residents should be able get our channel with a regular off-air antenna.

"(Sherry) will probably need to pick us up from our translator," Chris Swann said, describing the technology used to carry a signal to more rural areas.

Be sure to scan your television channels; KVIA is on channel 21 in Alamogordo, Swann added.

KVIA serves both the El Paso and Las Cruces communities directly, but has over time installed translators in Alamogordo, Deming and rural parts of Las Cruces to better serve the thousands of residents in the region who are affected by, and depend on, news happening in the borderland.

And another reminder: ABC-7 has launched a new CTV (Connected Television) app for your home TV.

This means you can watch full newscasts without cable, satellite, or an antennae.

The KVIA app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

All you have to do is search KVIA and download to watch the newscast stream or watch individual stories on demand.