ABC-7 Listens: Viewer Concern “Eye in the Sky” Report

At ABC-7, our team of anchors and reporters is committed to delivering in-depth reports each week that explore the most pressing issues facing the Borderland. Behind the scenes, our promotions team works hard to ensure these important stories reach as many viewers as possible.

One recent promotional teaser for our special report, Eye in the Sky, caught the attention of a concerned viewer. The report aired last Thursday and provided an update on the surveillance balloon stationed in Santa Teresa, which assists U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operating in our region.

Viewer, Robert, reached out to express concerns and said:

“CBP has been using the tethered balloons with surveillance equipment between Deming, NM and Columbus, NM for years. This is nothing new. I would hope in the future due diligence was conducted BEFORE you have a news segment.”

In response, I’d like to thank Robert for his feedback and clarify the intent and context of our coverage. While it’s true that CBP has used surveillance balloons in New Mexico for years, our report specifically focused on the newest aerostat system recently deployed in Santa Teresa.

We noted in our teasers this was a follow-up report. As journalists, it is our duty not only to break news but also to revisit and update stories as they evolve. That includes highlighting new details, even when they relate to an ongoing topic we’ve previously reported on.

The Eye in the Sky report offered viewers a closer look at the current use of these surveillance systems, including the fact there are only five such balloons nationwide — one in the El Paso sector and four more in the Rio Grande sector.

To view the full report and better understand the context of this evolving border surveillance effort, we invite you to check our our "Eye in the Sky" report.