Coyote jumps into Far East El Paso backyard and chases dog

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Ring doorbell camera captured the moments in which a coyote jumped into a backyard in Far East El Paso and chased after a dog.

The dog managed to get away by running towards the house's doggy door. The coyote then left the backyard before the owner of the dog came outside.

ABC-7 spoke to El Paso Animal Services to learn how common it is to see these types of wildlife encounters in neighborhoods.

Julieanne Newbold, public affairs coordinator for El Paso Animal Services, says it's not uncommon to see wildlife in our community because we live in the Chihuahuan desert, but one should still be cautious with these encounters.

“With construction going on and El Paso constantly expanding, we are getting into their habitat. So it's having them come to other areas to try to find food, water, anything that they need to survive,” said Newbold.

Newbold says that to protect your pets from wildlife, there are tips you can follow, including checking your backyard before letting them out to use the restroom and making sure you pick up any food left over from your pets in the backyard.

While not all wildlife encounters may require a visit from Animal Services, Newbold says you can call 311 if you see any sick, aggressive, or any wildlife acting in an unusual manner.

Animal Services recommends you not approach any wildlife and not interact with them if sighted.