California law requires gender-neutral area in some stores

AP National Business

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is the first state to require large department stores to display products like toys and toothbrushes in gender-neutral ways. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law Saturday. It does not outlaw traditional boys and girls sections at department stores. Instead, it says large stores must also have a gender-neutral section. The section must display toys and childcare items, which include hygiene and teething products. It does not apply to clothes. The law only applies to retailers with more than 500 employees. This is the third time Democrats in the state Legislature have tried to pass this law.