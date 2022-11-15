Germany’s 1st LNG terminal takes shape at North Sea port

WILHELMSHAVEN, Germany (AP) — Germany has marked the completion of port facilities for the first of five planned liquefied natural gas terminals it is scrambling to put in place as it replaces the Russian pipeline gas that once accounted for more than half of its supplies. The site in the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven was one of two that the German government announced shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Germany until now has had no LNG terminals. Five are now planned in total. They’re part of a drive to prevent an energy crunch that also includes temporarily reactivating old oil- and coal-fired power stations and extending the life of Germany’s last three nuclear power plants for a few months.

By PIETRO DE CRISTOFARO and GEIR MOULSON Associated Press

