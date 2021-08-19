Govt sharpens antitrust attack against Facebook with filing

AP National News

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators sharpened their antitrust attack against Facebook on Thursday, alleging in a revised complaint that the social network giant pursued a laser-focused strategy to “buy or bury” innovative rivals to suppress competition. It was the second try by the Federal Trade Commission, after a federal judge in June dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the agency and a broad coalition of state attorneys general, amid multiplying efforts by federal and state regulators to rein in tech titans’ market power. The new complaint lays out a detailed history of Facebook’s conduct, especially since the advent of mobile networks.