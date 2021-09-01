Skip to Content
September 1, 2021 11:06 PM
High court divides 5-4 to leave Texas abortion law in place

<i>MANDEL NGAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>A group of abortion rights organizations and providers protest a Texas law.
By JESSICA GRESKO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force. The court’s action for now strips most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state. In an unsigned order just before midnight the court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday. The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant.

