Hundreds wait to pay respects to Greek composer Theodorakis

AP National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered outside Athens Cathedral, where Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis is to lie in state for three days ahead of his burial on the southern island of Crete. Many people were holding flowers, waiting to pay their final respects to a composer who was an integral part of the Greek political and musical scene. Theodorakis died Thursday at 96. He penned a wide range of work, from somber symphonies to popular TV and film scores, including for “Serpico” and “Zorba the Greek.” He is also remembered for his opposition to the military junta that ruled Greece from 1967-1974, when he was persecuted and jailed and his music outlawed.