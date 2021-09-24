Huawei exec resolves criminal charges in deal with US

AP National News

By ERIC TUCKER and JIM MUSTIAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies has reached a deal with the Justice Department that enables her to resolve criminal fraud charges against her and to return to China. The deal with Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, was disclosed in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday. It resolves a yearslong legal and geopolitical tussle that involved the U.S., China and Canada, where Meng has remained since her arrest there in December 2018. The resolution is known as what’s called a deferred prosecution. in which Meng must abide by certain conditions in exchange for the Justice Department abandoning the case.