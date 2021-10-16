Sudanese protesters call for dissolving of joint government

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets in the capital of Khartoum to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government. The protest could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy, more than two years after the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule. The demonstrations were organized by political parties and rebel groups, that represent a splinter group from the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, an umbrella that led the uprising against al-Bashir.