Arthur Ashe mural defaced with white nationalist insignias

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say a mural honoring Black tennis legend and Richmond, Virginia, native Arthur Ashe has been defaced with insignias associated with a white nationalist group. Officers called to Richmond’s Battery Park on Thursday morning found the vandalism. Police say they will monitor monuments and murals citywide. Police Chief Gerald Smith also asked the public to be watchful. According to police, it’s the second time this week in Richmond that a mural has been defaced with similar markings. Police say if damage from vandalism is $1,000 or more the person or persons responsible can be charged with a felony.